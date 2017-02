HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to fire at an abandoned elementary school in Huber Heights Sunday night.

Several agencies were called out to the former Lamendola school at 5363 Tilbury Road around 8:15 p.m.

The fire was declared ‘contained’ about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

