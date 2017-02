RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for an armed robber that hit a Riverside convenience store.

It happened at Sammy’s Fuel Mart in the 1200 block of Woodman Drive.

Police say a man walked into the store just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday showing a weapon and demanding cash.

He drove away in an early 90’s Ford F-150 silver crew cab truck.

No one was hurt.