Second presidential hopeful visits Wright State

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
Deborah Ford, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will visit Wright State Feb. 5-7, to interview for the president’s job. ( Source: Wright State University)
Deborah Ford, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will visit Wright State Feb. 5-7, to interview for the president’s job. ( Source: Wright State University)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The second of three candidates for president of Wright State University will be interviewing in the upcoming week.

Deborah Ford will visit the campus Sunday, February 5 through Tuesday, February 7.

Ford, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will meet with students, staff, faculty, administrators, the Board of Trustees and community leaders at both the Dayton Campus and Lake Campus.

Public events during Ford’s visit take place:

Monday, Feb. 6:
9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to staff and staff forum, Student Union Atrium (note new location)
10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to students and student forum, Student Union Atrium (note new location)
3:30–4:30 p.m.: Presentation to Lake Campus faculty, staff and students, Dicke Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 7:
9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to faculty and faculty forum, 156 Student Union
10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to Research Council and research personnel forum, 156 Student Union

The first finalist, Dennis Shield, visited the campus earlier this week. The third finalist is expected to visit February 7.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s