Second presidential hopeful visits Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The second of three candidates for president of Wright State University will be interviewing in the upcoming week.

Deborah Ford will visit the campus Sunday, February 5 through Tuesday, February 7.

Ford, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will meet with students, staff, faculty, administrators, the Board of Trustees and community leaders at both the Dayton Campus and Lake Campus.

Public events during Ford’s visit take place:

Monday, Feb. 6:

9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to staff and staff forum, Student Union Atrium (note new location)

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to students and student forum, Student Union Atrium (note new location)

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Presentation to Lake Campus faculty, staff and students, Dicke Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 7:

9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to faculty and faculty forum, 156 Student Union

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to Research Council and research personnel forum, 156 Student Union

The first finalist, Dennis Shield, visited the campus earlier this week. The third finalist is expected to visit February 7.