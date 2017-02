TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were reportedly stabbed at hotel in Troy early on Monday morning.

Police responded to a stabbing call around 3:45 a.m. on Monday at the America’s Best Inn on Troy Town Drive.

Officers found the victims inside a room.

Both victims were taken by CareFlight to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Troy Police are on the scene conducting the investigation.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.