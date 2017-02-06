Alter coach says former player had a “remarkable” Super Bowl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday night’s super bowl was one for the ages, made even more special by the fact that one of the Miami Valley’s own played in the game.

Joe Thuney is a starting left guard for the New England Patriots, and in his rookie year, he’s now a Super Bowl champion.

Thuney played at Alter High School under legendary coach Ed Domsitz.

“I thought he had a remarkable game,” said Domsitz.

Domsitz says when he coached Thuney, he always had a great attitude, a great work ethic, and got along with his teammates. However, he says there is one thing that is markedly different now. “The beard,” he said. “He did not sport the beard at Alter!”

Domsitz says Thuney and a couple of his teammates came back before Alter’s first playoff game and spoke with the kids.

“It was a pleasure coaching him, and it’s been a pleasure watching him play,” said Domsitz.

“When Joe gets back in town I believe Alter High School will have a Joe Thuney Day,” he said. “We want to find out what he’s comfortable with, and we just want to celebrate with him.”

 

 

