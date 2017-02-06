Bond set for Kettering stabbing suspect

Michael D'Amico

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of stabbing three of his family members in Kettering was arraigned Monday.

46-year-old Michael D’Amico is in the Montgomery County Jail being held on $250,000 bond.

He is charged with three counts of felonious assault.

Police say D’Amico stabbed his two children and his 72-year-old father last week.

Police have not said what led to the stabbings, “This isn’t like a normal thing for us to have an incident like this.  I mean this is a violent scene.  Family members involved in a stabbing, yeah this is by no means normal for us for sure,” Kettering Police Officer John Jung said.

