Bond set for Kettering stabbing suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of stabbing three of his family members in Kettering was arraigned Monday.

46-year-old Michael D’Amico is in the Montgomery County Jail being held on $250,000 bond.

He is charged with three counts of felonious assault.

Police say D’Amico stabbed his two children and his 72-year-old father last week.

READ MORE: Kettering man arrested after stabbing father, 2 children, injuring himself

Police have not said what led to the stabbings, “This isn’t like a normal thing for us to have an incident like this. I mean this is a violent scene. Family members involved in a stabbing, yeah this is by no means normal for us for sure,” Kettering Police Officer John Jung said.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news