City of Troy one step closer to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy is one step closer to allowing medical marijuana to be sold in the city.

This after the state release a proposal drafting some initial guidelines for processors, patients and caregivers.

The city of Oakwood is looking to ban dispensaries in their community, while Troy will vote to potentially allow up to three within its city limits.

City Council President Marty Baker said a vote to ban the growing and processing of medical marijuana, but allowing a maximum of three retail dispensaries to operate, in a certain area of town, came after some discussion.

“We had some members of council that thought we should not have any here in the city, so this was a kind of a compromise,” Baker said.

She said putting some stipulations in place is a proactive measure to prevent marijuana shops from popping up anywhere in their city.

“No one can come into the city and establish something in an area that we may not want it in for example near schools, near churches or whatever,” Baker said.

The state has drafted an initial set of rules; including patients paying a $50 annual fee and carrying an ID card. The law would cover 20 specific medical conditions and up to 40 licenses for manufacturers would be available in the state. Processors would have to pay a $10,000 application fee and a $90,000 license fee. Renewal would be $100,000 a year. The law also prohibits smoking and growing marijuana at home.

The City of Oakwood is saying no to any dispensaries. They plan to present an ordinance Monday to change zoning codes to prevent dispensaries from popping up in their community.

“We just said that we don’t feel that this is a proper use for something in our current zoning district,” said Mayor William Duncan. He goes on to say, “We haven’t heard much opposition either pro or con to be frank. I think that we will find out tonight.”