Family of Logan Cole release new video journaling his recovery process

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Logan Cole, a 16-year-old boy hospitalized after the West Liberty Salem High School shooting, is now home from the hospital.

Logan Cole’s father, Ryan Cole, posted a video update on his Facebook page about his son’s journey and thanked everyone for all their support.

The post includes a video with childhood pictures of Cole, images of him in the hospital after being shot twice by a fellow classmate in the school bathroom on January 20th and as well as an x-ray of his chest where shotgun pellets splattered across his upper body.

The video also highlighted the enormous support the family has received from his friends, teachers and other schools across the country.

At the end of the video, a message from the family states “We will never be able to fully express our eternal gratitude for everything that has been done for us. Thank you!”

Follow the link below to watch the full video:

