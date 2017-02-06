John Legend coming to Rose Music Center

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield native John Legend will return to the Miami Valley in June.

Legend will bring his Darkenss and Light Tour to the Huber Heights music venue on June 12th.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant will be the opening act to the show.

Tickets for the Huber Heights show, $102.00*, $90.00*, $72.00*, $62.00* and $23.50*. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning 11:00am on Friday, February 10th through Ticketmnaster or at www.Rosemusiccenter.com. Charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

Legend is touring in support of his Darkness and Light album, released on December 2nd by Columbia Records.

As a special bundle promotion, every pair of tickets fans purchase online will include the option to get a copy of the Darkness and Light album. More details are available through the John Legend website.

Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, the BET Award for Best New Artist and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among others.

