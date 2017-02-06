Mom sentenced for giving baby methadone, causing her death

MAYS LANDING, NJ (AP) – A New Jersey woman who caused her 7-month-old daughter’s death by giving her methadone has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 33-year-old Lisa Scalia must serve nearly seven years of the term imposed Monday before she becomes eligible for parole. The Ventnor woman previously had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.

Authorities have said Scalia gave her baby methadone in January 2016 and also rolled onto the girl while she was high on drugs. They say the baby died from the methadone.

The child was found unconscious at Scalia’s home and died five days later at a hospital.

Authorities say Scalia had 34 bags of heroin and 10 oxycodone pills.

