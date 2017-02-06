NY man wins contest, proposes to girlfriend on TV during Super Bowl commercial

(NEWS10) – WTEN was able to capture a very special moment as Chris Garguilo proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney Myers on television during Super Bowl commercial.

And obviously something went well because Chris got to dance with his woman and it seems like he’ll be doing that for a very long time.

“It is possible that person has always been you,” said Chris.

Kourtney said she couldn’t believe it.

“Um I was really shocked,” said Myers.

Chris was very happy how it turned out.

“Amazing. It’s absolutely amazing how this happened,” said Chris.

Chris Garguilo and Kourtney Myers together forever, thanks to a local contest.

Kourtney was asked what her name was and she said “Myers”. Then Chris laughed and said “not anymore”.

They met in college five years ago and have been together ever since. But when Chris knew she was the one, he went ring shopping. And it was at Northeastern Fine Jewelers where he was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime.

