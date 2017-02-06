Official asks Texas Rangers to help find lost Brady jersey

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement Monday that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued “whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon on an online auction.

