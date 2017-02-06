One person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Clark County

CareFlight on the scene of a 3-vehicle accident with a fatality at SR-41 and SR-235 in Clark County
CareFlight on the scene of a 3-vehicle accident with a fatality at SR-41 and SR-235 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died in a 3-vehicle crash in Clark County.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the fatality. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Monday on State Route 41, just west of State Route 235.

Authorities have shut down SR-41 in both directions at the scene of the crash. Northwestern Local Schools has been notified because of potential traffic issues.

At least one person has been taken by CareFlight to a hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

Clark County Fatal Crash

