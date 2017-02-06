Pokemon Go creators need permit for Milwaukee County park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Board has approved an ordinance requiring creators of smartphone games such as Pokemon Go to get a permit before they can use park locations

Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the permit requirement, adopted by the board Thursday, is in response to the County Parks Department’s inability to hold Niantic Inc. and its Pokémon franchise financially accountable for damage done at Lake Park after swarms of players flocked to the park last summer.

County officials say they weren’t notified when Niantic placed game characters at numerous historic landmarks within the park.

Wasserman said county taxpayers were stuck paying for “thousands of dollars” of damage to the park.

Neighbors of Lake Park took photos and recorded videos of empty beer cans, trash piles, trampled turf and overflowing toilets. There were also complaints of late-night activity, traffic congestion and unauthorized vendors.

Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson said the permit requirement targets game creators and doesn’t restrict public access to the parks.

