Senator Sherrod Brown will oppose Trump pick for EPA

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown said Monday he will oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The nominee, Scott Pruitt, underwent hearings before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last week.

READ MORE: GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote

“The core mission of the EPA is to make sure our children have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe, and Scott Pruitt is not up to the task,” said Brown. “Pruitt’s record speaks for itself: he has protected polluters over families, done the work of campaign donors instead of the public, and spent this decade trying to undermine the very agency he wants to lead.”

