Senator Sherrod Brown will oppose Trump pick for EPA

FILE- In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. On inauguration eve, five law professors filed a brief in support of a 2015 regulation giving EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers discretion to regulate tributaries and wetlands far upstream from navigable lakes and rivers to protect water quality. Dozens of states have sued to block the rule, including Oklahoma, led by Pruitt, now Trumps choice for EPA administrator, saying it gives government too much power over private property. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown said Monday he will oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The nominee, Scott Pruitt, underwent hearings before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last week.

“The core mission of the EPA is to make sure our children have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe, and Scott Pruitt is not up to the task,” said Brown. “Pruitt’s record speaks for itself: he has protected polluters over families, done the work of campaign donors instead of the public, and spent this decade trying to undermine the very agency he wants to lead.”

