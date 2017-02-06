State leaders take aim at sanctuary cities in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Treasurer Josh Mandel and State Representative Candice Keller (District 53-Middletown) want to stop sanctuary cities in Ohio.

The two announced legislation in a written new release Monday.

“Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation’s laws and undermine the security of our communities,” said Treasurer Mandel. “Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them.”

“All Americans deserve to feel safe in their own communities,” said Representative Keller. “Local politicians who feel that they are unaccountable to the citizens need to know that we are holding them to the same high standards under which we all live. Lawlessness has no place in Ohio communities.”

The release states this legislation will prohibit sanctuary jurisdictions and declare that sanctuary policies are contrary to federal law and state interests and are contrary to the safety and security of the people of Ohio. The legislation will also hold these elected officials criminally and civilly liable for crimes committed by illegal aliens in sanctuary cities, according to Mandel and Keller.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news