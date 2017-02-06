Suspect killed in Englewood officer-involved shooting has criminal history

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect who was shot and killed by an officer Sunday has a criminal record.

41-year-old Shelly Porter III was shot multiple times by Englewood Police Officer Timothy Corcoran after refusing to drop his weapon and putting up a struggle.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi looked into Porter’s history and found violent criminal offenses dating back to 2000.

He’s been arrested in Kettering, Dayton, Moraine, and Englewood. His offenses range from domestic violence, criminal damaging, and driving without a license.

Englewood Sgt. Mike Lang says Porter was arrested in 2015 for receiving stolen property when he was found in a stolen vehicle.

Lang says Porter got violent and was armed when Corcoran approached him Sunday after receiving complaints from the motel Porter was staying at. Motel 6 on N. Main St. found bullets, bullet holes through multiple rooms coming from the room Porter was staying in.

After a physical struggle, Corcoran shot Porter. Porter died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Corcoran has been in law enforcement for nearly 17 years, 10 of those have been with the Englewood Police Department. 2 NEWS reviewed his 97-page personnel file and only found excellent and satisfactory reports.

This is the first deadly officer-involved shooting in Englewood. Officers were involved in shootings in 2010 and 1999, the suspects in those cases survived.

