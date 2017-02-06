UK Speaker: Trump shouldn’t be allowed to address Parliament

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - A Wednesday, June 4, 2014 file photo of Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow as he walks through Central Lobby before Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons says he strongly opposes letting U.S. President Donald Trump address Parliament during a state visit to the U.K. John Bercow said Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, that he would have opposed the invitation even before Trump's temporary ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)
FILE - A Wednesday, June 4, 2014 file photo of Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow as he walks through Central Lobby before Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons says he strongly opposes letting U.S. President Donald Trump address Parliament during a state visit to the U.K. John Bercow said Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, that he would have opposed the invitation even before Trump's temporary ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Speaker of Britain’s House of Commons said Monday that he strongly opposes letting U.S. President Donald Trump address Parliament during a state visit to the U.K.

John Bercow said he would have been against the invitation even before Trump’s temporary ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

He said that after the migrant ban was issued, “I am even more strongly opposed.”

The ban has been suspended by judges, prompting furious tweets from the president.

Bercow’s intervention is unusual because Speakers are expected to remain above Parliament’s partisan fray. He is one of the Parliamentary officials who would have to agree on an invitation by a foreign dignitary to address lawmakers and peers.

The list of foreign dignitaries given the honor of an address to both houses of Parliament includes Nelson Mandela and Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Bercow was cheered by lawmakers when he said that, although Britain values its relationship with the U.S., “our opposition to racism and to sexism, and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary, are hugely important considerations.”

Trump is due to visit Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II.

An online petition opposing the state visit has more than 1.8 million signatures and will be debated by lawmakers on Feb. 20 — though they will not hold a binding vote on it.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s