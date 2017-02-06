Watkins Academy superintendent put on paid administrative leave

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Watkins Academy school board members have decided to put its Superintendent Bobbie Tyree on paid administrative leave as the state Auditor’s office finishes its investigation after alleging she misused funds.

Board members for the charter school came to the decision after deliberating for two hours behind closed doors.

An investigation by the Ohio Auditor’s Office accuses Tyree of making 75 transactions with the school’s debit card, totaling an expense of more than $11,000.

Authorities raided the administrator’s home late last week and removed several items including a vacuum and TV.

