Watkins Academy superintendent put on paid administrative leave

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)
(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Watkins Academy school board members have decided to put its Superintendent Bobbie Tyree on paid administrative leave as the state Auditor’s office finishes its investigation after alleging she misused funds.

Board members for the charter school came to the decision after deliberating for two hours behind closed doors.

An investigation by the Ohio Auditor’s Office accuses Tyree of making 75 transactions with the school’s debit card, totaling an expense of more than $11,000.

Authorities raided the administrator’s home late last week and removed several items including a vacuum and TV.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 10 on Dayton’s CW and at 11 on 2NEWS.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s