Woman charged with rape of 4-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A 20-year-old woman has been charged with raping a 4-year-old, police said.

India Kirksey, of West Price Hill, was arrested Monday, court documents show.

Investigators said she recorded herself performing a sex act on the 4-year-old. A person in Texas saw the video and contacted Cincinnati-area authorities, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Kirksey admitted to the incident.

She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $350,000 Monday morning.

