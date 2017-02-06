Zoo’s hippo showing several signs of improvement

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Zoo’s prematurely born hippopotamus is continuing to fight for survival and is showing several signs of improvement, zoo officials said.

Fiona was born Jan. 24 at the zoo. She weighed just 29 pounds, but has gained around 8 pounds in 12 days.

“Fiona had another good night and drank more from her bottle this afternoon than she has to date. She is now able to suckle both in and out of the water and is gaining weight,” zoo officials said Monday.

The calf arrived six weeks earlier than her expected March due date, and has been receiving around-the-clock care.

She took her first steps over the weekend, but is still too weak to nurse from her mother, 17-year-old Bibi.

This baby made history in utero earlier this month when zoo scientists captured the first-ever ultrasound image of a Nile hippo fetus, confirming that Bibi was pregnant.

Fiona is the first hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years.

