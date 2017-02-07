18 years later, Erica Baker still touches hearts

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Even after all these years, it continues to be a story that resonates across the Miami Valley.

Erica Baker went missing from a Kettering Park 18 years ago on February 7.

Her body has never been found but investigators have never given up hope. She would now be in her mid 20’s.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Erica Baker you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen. you can remain anonymous and could receive a large cash reward.

