Accused child sex trafficker became victim’s guardian

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — A Del Valle man accused of sex trafficking a 16 year old is alleged to have gained guardianship over the girl, removed her from school, vowed to marry her and at one point threatened to kill her family.

James Aaron Lenox, 51, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 10200 block of FM 812 in Austin. He has been charged with trafficking a child — causing the child to engage in sexual conduct, a first degree felony.

Lenox was pulled over in a traffic stop in Canyon Lake on Jan. 1. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a briefcase with nude photos of the victim, some partially laminated to protect the pages from being damaged.

A temporary guardianship affidavit was found in the briefcase showing Lenox was the victim’s guardian. The document was signed by the girl’s mother, witnessed by two others and signed by a notary.

Documents showed Lenox and the victim had a joint checking account, with Lenox listed as her “uncle.” The victim’s birth certificate was also in the briefcase.

Lenox told police he took the victim to Planned Parenthood in Austin because she had never been to a doctor. He told investigators the victim was worried about having some kind of disease. In an interview, the victim told police she had sexual encounters with Lenox.

After being released from the custody of Comal County, the victim said Lenox showed up to her house on Jan. 31, saying he was going to marry her and if she talked he would kill her family.

CPS took custody of the victim and placed her in a secure location away from her family and Lenox. School records show Lenox had the victim removed from her school. He told the school he was enrolling her in a school in Austin or Del Valle, but actually enrolled her in an online home school program.

Lenox, a registered sex offender in Travis County, was convicted of indecency with a child/sexual contact in 1989 involving an 8-year-old victim. Lenox has previous convictions for burglary, larceny, failure to comply with sex offender registration, public order crimes and engaging in organized criminal activity. Court documents show Lenox is also a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. Police say he faces a mandatory life sentence on any sex offense because of his prior history.

Lenox was booked in the Travis County Detention Center with a $1 million bond pending his extradition to Comal County.