CareSource changing medication to treat opioid addiction to ‘generic’ brand

By Published: Updated:
CareSource in Dayton (WDTN Photo)
CareSource in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CareSource, an insurance provider will no longer cover Suboxone, a medication that treats opioid addiction as of March 1st.

Instead, they will cover an “alternative generic” brand. 2 NEWS has requested the name of that medication and is waiting to hear back.

CareSource Statement:

CareSource is committed to covering treatment options for members with opioid addiction. Members will still be able to receive treatment and medication. We have implemented a change from the brand name Suboxone medicine to an equally effective generic tablet that provides members with a safe drug therapy.

As a government funded nonprofit, we not only want to manage cost and cut down on abuse of the medicine, but also provide a treatment plan that will address a member’s total health and well-being.

We have an education and outreach program underway to help members and health care professionals understand how to transition from the brand name medicine and best use the generic.

Viewers that have questions can call CareSource at: 1-800-488-0134

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s