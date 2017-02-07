CareSource changing medication to treat opioid addiction to ‘generic’ brand

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CareSource, an insurance provider will no longer cover Suboxone, a medication that treats opioid addiction as of March 1st.

Instead, they will cover an “alternative generic” brand. 2 NEWS has requested the name of that medication and is waiting to hear back.

CareSource Statement:

CareSource is committed to covering treatment options for members with opioid addiction. Members will still be able to receive treatment and medication. We have implemented a change from the brand name Suboxone medicine to an equally effective generic tablet that provides members with a safe drug therapy.

As a government funded nonprofit, we not only want to manage cost and cut down on abuse of the medicine, but also provide a treatment plan that will address a member’s total health and well-being.

We have an education and outreach program underway to help members and health care professionals understand how to transition from the brand name medicine and best use the generic.

Viewers that have questions can call CareSource at: 1-800-488-0134