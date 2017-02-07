Chase of stolen car ends with crash in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — The suspect in a carjacking in Harrison Township crashed in Dayton late on Monday night.

The chase began after four people forced a woman from her car and stole it in the 5600 block of North Main Street in Harrison Township around 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

A short time later, a Five Rivers Metroparks Ranger spotted the car and tried to pull it over. The car sped off, and a chase began.

The car led the Ranger through several neighborhoods before getting back on North Main Street in Dayton.

The chase ended a few moments later when the car crashed into a utility pole near East Parkwood Drive.

The woman driving the car was hurt, and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities believe her injuries were non-life threatening.

Three other suspects in the aggravated robbery reportedly got out of the car in one of the neighborhoods during the chase. Authorities haven’t been able to identify them and believe they got away.

Mark Hess, Chief of Rangers for Five Rivers Metroparks, says he’s not sure what part the woman driving the stolen car played in the aggravated robbery. Hess says she was involved in some way.

The victim was hurt when the four suspects physically assaulted her and stole her car. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Hess says he’s not sure if the suspects had a gun during the robbery.

The Ranger was the only one chasing the car during the pursuit, with speeds reaching 60-70 miles per hour.

Hess says everyone was lucky there were no major injuries during the chase.

“We’re very fortunate,” Hess said. “The fortunate thing is it was later in the evening.”

“It was not a great night weather-wise, so there weren’t a lot of people out,” Hess said. “There weren’t a lot of things going on, so the pursuit was done, my understanding, was done safely, and no other vehicles were involved, obviously, and no pedestrians were hurt or anything like that.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has sent it’s accident reconstruction team to assist with the investigation.

There’s no word on potential charges for the woman involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.