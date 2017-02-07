GM net profits fall slightly but company still makes $9.4B

FILE - This Friday, May 16 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. On Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, General Motors Co. announced it is investing $500 million in ride-sharing company Lyft Inc. GM gets a seat on Lyfts board as part of the partnership, which could speed the development of on-demand, self-driving cars. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DETROIT (AP) – General Motors’ net profit fell just under 3 percent last year but the company still made a $9.4 billion on the back of its U.S. money machine.

A record $12 billion pretax profit in North America will mean big checks for 52,000 union workers. They’ll get a record $12,000 each, up from $11,000 last year. That will cost the company $6.2 billion.

GM said Tuesday that it made $6 per share for the year. Without special items it made $6.12, beating Wall Street’s estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $6.02 per share. Last year’s net profit was boosted by about $4 billion in accounting charges, mainly due to better prospects in Europe.

Full-year revenue was $166.4 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago, beating analysts’ estimates of $163.5 billion.

