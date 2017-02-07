Man held on $3M bond in death of 14-year-old Cleveland girl

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police Department
Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND (AP) – The man charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl found in an abandoned house is being held on $3 million bond.

Investigators haven’t provided details about how Alianna DeFreeze died. They say forensic evidence led them to 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid.

The public defender representing Whitaker argued unsuccessfully for a lower bond during his client’s initial appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court over the weekend. Whitaker’s attorney said Monday that he could not comment on the case because of client confidentiality.

Whitaker was arrested last Thursday, days after the teen’s body was found.

Surveillance cameras recorded her getting off a public bus in that area on Jan. 26. Her mother had reported her missing after she failed to show up for school.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s