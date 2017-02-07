Middletown woman tells 911 she killed ex-husband

MIDDLETOWN. Ohio (WDTN) – When 46-year-old Dawn Shearer called Middletown 911, she wasted no time admitting to shooting her ex-husband, Tony.

This is a portion of the 911 call:

“Dispatch: 911?

Shearer: I just shot my ex-husband. I’m at 3601 Ellis way in Middletown.

Dispatch: Did you say you shot him?

Shearer: Yes ma’am.

Dispatch: Why did you shoot him?

Shearer: Because we are arguing, just please hurry. Please, ma’am he can’t breathe.”

Police say the two were involved in a domestic dispute just before the shooting happened and are investigating the actual marital status of the couple.

Tony Shearer’s family says he was a hardworking man, who lived life, riding motorcycles, his 16 nieces and nephews and his mother.

“I don’t make much money and he would help me out. He would come over the house and see me. He was good with our kids and loved to play with them,” said Tony’s mom, Linda Miller.

Dawn Shearer was arrested and booked at Middletown City Jail on murder charges. She will appear before a judge on February 8th.

