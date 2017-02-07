Misconduct allegations at county jail go back years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that they’re requesting the Department of Justice investigate civil rights violations at the jail.

2 NEWS tried reaching out to Sheriff Phil Plummer directly for comment, but he was unavailable. We spoke with Chief Deputy Rob Streck who said the sheriff’s office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The jail currently has 7 pending civil suits involving civil rights and misconduct at the jail. 2 NEWS searched out archives and found cases dating back to 2014.

The latest case caught on tape was of inmate, Amber Swink getting pepper sprayed by a captain in 2015. The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. For the latest on that case, click here.

In 2014, an inmate, Emily Evans allegedly got knocked out by a jail officer. To to read about that case, click here.

Also, in 2014, two Montgomery County deputies were fired over racist text messages. To read about that, click here.

Plummer’s career with the sheriff’s office started in 1988. He was appointed sheriff in 2008.

