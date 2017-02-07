Montgomery County Commissioners to address ‘allegations’ of misconduct at the jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address allegations of misconduct in the Montgomery County Jail.

The jail and the Sheriff’s Office have come under fire after racially charged text messages sent by jail staff.

READ MORE: 5 deputies accused of racially charged texts

In 2016, a federal complaint was filed after Amber Swink claimed she was unnecessarily assaulted with pepper spray by deputies in the Montgomery County Jail.

READ MORE: Captain involved in excessive force case on administrative leave

2 NEWS will be at the news conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch that live right here as it happens.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news