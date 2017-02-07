Montgomery County Commissioners to address ‘allegations’ of misconduct at the jail

Montgomery County Jail (WDTN Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address allegations of misconduct in the Montgomery County Jail.

The jail and the Sheriff’s Office have come under fire after racially charged text messages sent by jail staff.

READ MORE: 5 deputies accused of racially charged texts

In 2016, a federal complaint was filed after Amber Swink claimed she was unnecessarily assaulted with pepper spray by deputies in the Montgomery County Jail.

READ MORE: Captain involved in excessive force case on administrative leave

2 NEWS will be at the news conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch that live right here as it happens.

