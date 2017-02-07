National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes hit south Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Yoshekia Brown lost everything to Hurricane Katrina. Now she’s lost everything again, to a tornado.

Three-quarters of her home in East New Orleans is collapsed. She says her living room and front bedroom are gone. Luckily her 2-year-old son and three dogs have survived.

She says her home was insured, but she’s not sure what to do next.

And despite being struck twice by disaster, she’s telling herself that ‘something good has to come from this.’

Gallery: The Latest: First Katrina, now a tornado, but woman has hope View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Linda Pierre, left, and April Williams look around the east New Orleans neighborhood after a tornado touchdown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. At least three tornados touchdown causing damage to buildings. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Silas Battie walks around the east New Orleans neighborhood after a tornado touchdown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. At least three tornados touchdown causing damage top buildings. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu reports substantial damage in eastern New Orleans after an apparent tornado touched down in the area.

He says there are initial reports of dozens of minor injuries and two more serious injuries. A spokesman for the Emergency Medical Service described most of those injured Tuesday as “walking wounded,” with minor cuts and scrapes.

City officials say about 10,000 homes are without power and there are reports of gas leaks in the area.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says they’ve closed Interstate 10 eastbound from Downman to Interstate 510 and westbound from I-510 to the Downman exit. That covers most exits that would go into the affected areas. He urged people to stay off the roads and out of the affected areas.

Harrison says patrols are doing house-by-house searches in the neighborhoods to make sure no one’s trapped by falling debris or other damage.

