Pollard powers Flyers past Hawks 77-70

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Flyers broke open a halftime tie and held Saint Joseph’s at bay in the second half to defeat the Hawks 77-70 at UD Arena Tuesday night.

Dayton scored a triple in the first minute after halftime and never lost the lead. The Flyers led by as much as 12 in the final period, but SJU cut it to three (66-63) with 3:42 to go. UD’s Xeyrius Williams scored a reverse layup after a thread-the-needle assist from Scoochie Smith and then Smith drilled his only three of the night to push the advantage back to eight, and the Flyers kept it a two-possession game after that.

Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 19 points (6-of-10 FG). Charles Cooke added 16, Smith had 13 points along with eight assists, and Williams came off the bench for 11 points with seven rebounds.

Dayton, now 18-5 and 9-2 in the A-10, has won three straight and 11 of 13. St. Joe’s, who was led by Lamarr Kimble’s 25 points and 10 assists, falls to 10-13 and 3-8 in the conference.