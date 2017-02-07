Prosecutors want option to retry 3 men freed after 20 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area judge is considering whether prosecutors should have the option to retry three men who spent 20 years in prison before their convictions for a 1995 murder were overturned last year.

Lawyers for the three East Cleveland men want a Cuyahoga County judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning they couldn’t face new charges in the same killing. The attorneys argue that prosecutors withheld evidence that could have exonerated the men, violating their right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors haven’t indicated plans for new charges against the men anytime soon, but say they can’t rule out that possibility.

Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt were convicted as teenagers in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They denied killing him.

