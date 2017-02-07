Putin puts Russian air forces on high alert

MOSCOW (AP) – President Vladimir Putin has put the Russian air force on high alert, the latest in a series of drills amid tensions with the West.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the drills launched Tuesday will check the air force’s readiness and its ability to repel an enemy aggression.

Shoigu told military officials that special emphasis will be given to practicing the deployment of air defense systems.

The maneuvers are the latest in a steady series of war games intended to strengthen the troops’ readiness. Despite Russia’s economic downturn, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on military training and weapons modernization amid tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news