Teachers take orders for a good cause

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley teachers are working hard to raise money for their parent-teacher organization Tuesday night.

Four kindergarten teachers from Timber Lane Learning Center are working until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the McDonald’s on Miller Lane.

They are taking orders, working the drive-thru and keeping the eating area clean.

“Teachers are having a blast because for some they’ve never worked fast food so this is a different experience but also so far seeing family and friends come in to have fun with us is also great,” said Principal Tabitha Hardin.

10-percent of the proceeds will go to help to buy books, fund outside activities and other vital programs at the school.

