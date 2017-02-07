Teachers take orders for a good cause

(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley teachers are working hard to raise money for their parent-teacher organization Tuesday night.

Four kindergarten teachers from Timber Lane Learning Center are working until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the McDonald’s on Miller Lane.

They are taking orders, working the drive-thru and keeping the eating area clean.

“Teachers are having a blast because for some they’ve never worked fast food so this is a different experience but also so far seeing family and friends come in to have fun with us is also great,” said Principal Tabitha Hardin.

10-percent of the proceeds will go to help to buy books, fund outside activities and other vital programs at the school.

