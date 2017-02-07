Teen accused in Ronnie Bowers shooting death to be evaluated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Judge has determined there is enough evidence against the teen accused of firing the shot that killed Ronnie Bowers to move forward with the case.

Judge Anthony Capizzi issued the ruling Tuesday. In the ruling, the judge said there is enough evidence to believe the teen:

Knowingly caused another’s death as a result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree to which felonious assault – serious physical harm

Knowingly caused another’s death as a result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree Felonious assault – deadly weapon

Knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon

Knowingly caused serious physical harm to another

Recklessly discharged a firearm upon or over a public road or highway and the discharge caused serious physical harm to another

The Judge ordered a mental evaluation be performed. The outcome of that will be presented in court on March 23. A hearing to determine if the teen should be tried in adult court or if the case will stay in juvenile court will be held April 7.

A probable cause hearing in this case was held last week.

READ MORE: Judge to decide if there’s enough evidence against juvenile accused of killing Kettering teen

Two juveniles, who were also arrested and charged in the shooting, took the stand to testify against the third teen, naming him as the shooter.

The 17-year-old testified that the defendant was his best friend and that’s why he helped wipe down the gun, dispose of the shell casing and hide the allege murder weapon. However, he told the court he wasn’t willing to admit to a murder charge, “I couldn’t go down for something I didn’t do.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news