Teen accused of shooting Ronnie Bowers one step closer to possibly being tried as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Judge has determined there is enough evidence against the teen accused of firing the shot that killed Kettering teen Ronnie Bowers.

“This is great news for us and great news for my son Ronnie. I’m ready to move forward in order to get closure and find peace and I’m ready for the next step,” Ronnie Bowers’ mother Jessica Combs said.

This comes after listening to testimony from the suspect’s two co-defendants and getting a clear understanding on who fired the fatal shot.

In his ruling, Judge Anthony Capizzi, stated “The court finds that J.T. [17] and M.H. [15] were credible witnesses.” He goes on to say that while there were some variations in their statements, both co-defendant were clear on who pulled the trigger September 4. Capizzi cited their witness testimony plus police corroboration as factors in his decision and ruled there was probable cause on all five counts. Including two counts of murder, two of felonious assault and a firearm charge.

“This is one more steps closer for justice for Ronnie and we’ve got a lot more steps to go, but I’m more hopeful that I was yesterday,” Combs said. “It’s a relief. Nothing will bring my son back, but at least we have hope that there will be justice served.”

Capizzi ordered a mental evaluation on the teen suspect, before making a final ruling on whether or not to try the 16-year-old as an adult in April.

“I really do hope that they suspect accused of killing my son is bound over to adult court. That is something that I feel strongly about and I do hope that in the near future that he does rule to bind him over into adult court to serve adult punishment for it,” said Combs.

The two co-defendants accepted plea deals and were previously sentenced for their roles in the homicide.