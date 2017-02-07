The state of public education in the U.S.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos to be the nation’s new education secretary.

We asked Dr. Tom Lasley about the overall state of public education in the United States.

Lasley is a professor and dean emeritus of the University of Dayton’s School of Education and Health Sciences, and CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.

He said the two questions at heart of the education debate in our country are: What’s the appropriate level of academic standards, and how do you hold everyone accountable?