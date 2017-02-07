Third presidential candidate for WSU announced

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The third candidate for president of Wright State University has been announced.

Cheryl Schrader is the last of three finalists for the post. The WSU Website says Schrader has served as the chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology since 2012. Previously, she served as associate vice president for strategic research initiatives at Boise State, dean of the College of Engineering at Boise State University, and held several administrative positions at The University of Texas at San Antonio, including associate dean for graduate studies and research for the College of Engineering and the College of Sciences.

Earlier WSU announced Deborah Ford and Dennis Shields as the other two candidates.

Deborah Ford, Ed.D., has served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 2009. Previously, she served as vice president of student affairs and professor at the University of West Florida and as vice president for student affairs, dean of students and associate professor at Spalding University, according to the WSU Website.

Dennis Shields, J.D., has served as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville since 2010. Previously, he served as acting vice president of student affairs at the City College of New York-City University of New York; dean of the Phoenix School of Law; and held several administrative positions in admissions and financial aid and academic affairs at the at Duke University School of Law, University of Michigan Law School and the University of Iowa.

