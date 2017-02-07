Woman accused of murdering her ex-husband in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown man is dead and his ex-wife is in jail, accused of his murder.

Police say 46-year-old Dawn Rachel Shearer called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Monday and told them she shot her ex-husband in the head at their home in the 3600 block of Ellis Way.

Officers responded to the scene and found 45-year-old Anthony “Tony” Shearer with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Police say they searched the home and found a gun and other evidence.

Dawn Shearer is charged with murder. She has been booked into the Middletown City Jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Police say the two were involved in a domestic dispute just before the shooting happened. Investigators are still working to learn the actual marital status of the victim and suspect.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.