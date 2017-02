DAYTON (WDTN) — A man accused of raping a young girl is behind bars after nearly two years.

Terry Johnson has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Police say he’s the suspect in the rape of a 12-year-old girl from 2015.

Detectives with the Dayton Special Victims Unit went to Indianapolis to arrest Johnson and bring him back to Dayton.

Police say the alleged assault happened in a public place.