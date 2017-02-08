Attorney: woman accused of killing her ex-husband acted in self defense

Dawn Shearer (Photo: Middletown City Jail)
Dawn Shearer (Photo: Middletown City Jail)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for an Ohio woman who called 911 to report shooting her ex-husband in the head during an argument says she acted in self-defense.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that a defense attorney says 46-year-old Dawn Shearer shot her ex-husband after he chased her outside their home in Middletown.

Police say 45-year-old Anthony “Tony” Shearer was taken to Atrium Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Shearer has been jailed on a murder charge. A judge set her bond at $250,000 on Wednesday.

Shearer told a dispatcher that she had moved back in “to work things out” with her longtime spouse and that she shot him while they were arguing.

Police say no one else was at the home when the shooting occurred.

