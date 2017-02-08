Breaking Bread for Breeding

A recent car accident claimed the life of 8-year old Alexa Miller of Huber Heights and her grandmother, Trish Breeding. Breeding was a beloved preschool teacher at St. Peter Preschool and the parish is holding a fundraiser to help the family.
