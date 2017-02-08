CDC sees ‘epidemic levels’ of flu activity in January

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flu deaths are spiking among children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s a growing concern that kids are being hit especially hard this season.

Since October, Ohio health officials have reported more than 1,600 flu-associated hospitalizations. This week, the CDC reported seeing what they’re calling ‘epidemic levels’ of flu activity starting last month.

Doctors here say the flu hasn’t been as intense as it is in places like New York City–where 4 children died in January. In Montgomery County, hospitals have seen 118 flu cases this season. Greene County had 19 cases, Clark County had 22 cases, and Miami County had 5 cases.

To best keep from getting the virus–doctors say be cautious about what you touch and be sure to wash your hands multiple times a day. Dr. Joseph Allen with Premiere Health says parents play a key role in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Keep a close eye on your kids,” Dr. Allen said. “We all do as parents. If something is out of the ordinary or something doesn’t seem right by all means get them some treatment. Get something to look at them. It doesn’t mean they have to go to the emergency room, but certainly have their pediatrician look at them.”

According to the CDC, there were a total of 89 child deaths related to the flu last season. Doctors say often time flu deaths peak in the month of February.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s