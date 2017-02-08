Couple accused of attempted sex trafficking of teens in West Michigan

WOOD-TV Staff Published: Updated:
LEFT: Anuj Chopra's mug shot. RIGHT: Leslie Chopra's mug shot.
LEFT: Anuj Chopra's mug shot. RIGHT: Leslie Chopra's mug shot.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple has been charged for allegedly trying to solicit minors for sex.

The investigation started when a concerned parent spoke with an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy about the couple’s alleged suspicious behavior. Anuj Chopra and his wife Leslie Chopra allegedly meet the victims through the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Anuj, 41, was charged Wednesday with human trafficking for trying to get two 16 year olds to engage in sex acts for money.

Leslie, 42, was charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime. Authorities say the charges stem from her allegedly trying to get a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexual acts with her.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened within the last month in Jamestown Township and Hudsonville area. Investigators don’t believe at this time that any of the known victims were sexually assaulted.

The couple was released on bond and a next court date has not yet been scheduled.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s