Dayton drug raid lands 2 in jail

DAYTON (WDTN) — A Dayton drug raid landed two men behind bars on Tuesday morning.

Dayton SWAT officers and detectives from the Narcotics Bureau raided a house in the 1200 block of West First Street just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers seized drugs, drugs paraphernalia, three guns, and cash from the house.

Police arrested Deantre Cantrell Reece on drug possession charges. He also faces a parole violation charge.

Officers also arrested Robert Edward Wallace, Jr. on drug possession charges.

Both men were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.