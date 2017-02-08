Dayton FD respond to record number of overdoses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a record number of overdose calls in January, with over 235 victims needing lifesaving emergency help.

The first person an opioid overdose victim is most likely to see after being revived is a firefighter. In 2016, Dayton FD responded to more than 1,300 drug overdoses and there’s no letting up on this growing trend.

“In the month of January, we used more Narcan and treated more patients for opiate overdose than in any month in our history,” Dayton Fire Department Senior Paramedic David Gerstner said.

According to Gerstner, DFD has been using Narcan since 1979, but this is the worst it’s ever been.

“There’s some frustration. Some of these people we see over and over and over again. The same person will overdose and we’ll save their life and offer them the opportunity to receive treatment to try to get off the drugs and they’ll go nope nope don’t want to do that,” Gerstner said.

“We try to persuade them otherwise, but they can make a legal decision if they’re of right and sound mind, so we can’t force them to go,” Dayton Fire Department Lt. Matthew Quick said.

As overdoses continue to skyrocket, fire departments are administering Narcan more and more, so responding to 15-18 overdose calls a night is the new normal for Dayton FD.

“Some of the hardest ones that I’ve seen in my life were dealing with women who were pregnant and some of them know how much danger they’re putting their child into, but just don’t see a way out,” Gerstner said.

To date, DFD is averaging about 60 overdose calls a week in 2017, so roughly one out of every seven calls is drug related.