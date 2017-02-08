Dayton gives green light to pedal pubs

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has cleared the way for pedal pubs to begin operating in the city.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved a plan to allow open containers on quadracycles.

Quad bikes are also known as pedal pubs, which serve alcohol to customers while pedaling down the street.

The bikes seat larger numbers of people and allow riders the option of drinking alcohol during the ride.

Several cities already allow quadracycles, including Cincinnati.

Dayton will now work to finalize the permit applications.

At least three companies have expressed interest in submitting permit applications.