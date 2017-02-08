Dayton gives green light to pedal pubs

By Published: Updated:
pedal-wagon-expands-to-dayton-2

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has cleared the way for pedal pubs to begin operating in the city.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved a plan to allow open containers on quadracycles.

Quad bikes are also known as pedal pubs, which serve alcohol to customers while pedaling down the street.

The bikes seat larger numbers of people and allow riders the option of drinking alcohol during the ride.

Several cities already allow quadracycles, including Cincinnati.

Dayton will now work to finalize the permit applications.

At least three companies have expressed interest in submitting permit applications.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s