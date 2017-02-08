Dayton School Board extends Superintendent’s contract

Dayton Public School Superintendent Rhonda Corr discussed the state report cards Thursday. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
DAYTON (WDTN) — Rhonda Corr has earned an extended stay as the Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

The school board on Tuesday night voted to extend her contract for three years.

The board approved the extension during an executive session.

Board members say they’re pleased with the direction Corr is taking the district so far in her first year.

“We are pleased with the momentum that the district is experiencing right now and with Superintendent Corr leading us,” said school board President Robert Walker. “We feel very positive and we want to affirm the work that she’s done with us already.”

Corr was hired as superintendent in July of 2016.

