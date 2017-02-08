Dayton’s first ever ‘beer bike’ to start operating in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new attraction–known as pedaling pubs–are coming to Downtown Dayton. It’s a first for the area and could bring in big bucks to the Downtown region.

Wednesday morning, Dayton City Commissioners voted unanimously to allow for pedaling pubs to operates in places like the Oregon District. It could be just a few days before we start seeing them on the street.

You may know it as a pedaling pub… or a beer bike. Either way, it’s an idea that’s been brewing between Chad Banter and his girlfriend Lindsay Kleinhenz ever since they were in Nashville 2 years ago.

“We saw one of these things running up and down the road,” Banter said. “We thought man we got to check this out. No better way to get from a bar to a bar.”

“We really just were looking for something fun to do outside of our normal job,” KIeinhenz said. “Something to do at night, Do on the weekends and enjoy life with our Daytonians.”

The City of Dayton is also excited about the new attraction, which they’re hoping brings in more money for businesses and attracts more people to downtown.

“It’s a fun group experience,” City of Dayton Planning & Development Manager Aaron Sorrell said. “Just another way to see the city.”

The city has been on board since they approached officials months ago, even helping them write the legislation. They’re now one of 3 companies who have expressed interest in running quad-bikes downtown. The only problem is their company name.

“The pedal wagon coming out of Cincinnati–which is our competitor in town, their parent company sent us a cease and desist letter,” Banter said. “So now I think we are going to leave it up to Dayton to pick the name on this bike since we’re truly Dayton’s company.”

Banter and Kleinhentz are now asking for name suggestions on their Facebook page Dayton Pedaling Pub. If you have any ideas you can also call or text 937-55-PEDAL. They’re now waiting for the city approve their permit so they can start operating.

That could happen within the next 7 to 10 days.